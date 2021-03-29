TDOT: Interstate construction suspended for Easter weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Due to an anticipated increase in Easter holiday travel, the Tennessee Department of Transportation plans to suspend all interstate construction for the upcoming weekend, according to a press release.

Road construction work that requires lane closures will be halted starting Thursday, April 1 at 6:00 p.m. and continue through Monday, April 5 at 6:00 a.m. to allow more space on the roadways.

“Motorists will still encounter some long-term lane closures on construction projects that will remain in place,” the release said. “While lane closure activity will be stopped, some workers may be on-site in construction zones and reduced speed limits will still be in effect.”

