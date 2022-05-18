SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A multi-vehicle crash in Sullivan County closed both southbound lanes on Interstate 81 Wednesday.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map, the crash was reported near the 55 mile marker at 5:06 p.m. Wednesday.

The traffic map says both lanes and the left shoulder were closed as of 5:18 p.m. By 6 p.m., traffic was moving slowly through the area with crews still on the scene.

Traffic cameras depict multiple agencies on the scene of the crash. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has responded to the crash and is expected to provide more details when they are available.

News Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene.