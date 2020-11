WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — I-81 northbound near mile marker 51 is closed Friday morning due to an overturned tractor trailer.

I-81 North at MM 51 in Washington County is closed due to an overturned tractor trailer. Truck is in median and part of left lane. pic.twitter.com/nxgGUwzruo — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) November 27, 2020

According to Tennessee Department of Transportation officials, the truck is in the median and part of the left lane.

