WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Stretches of interstate in Northeast Tennessee are closed Tuesday due to crashes amid winter weather.

Portions of both Interstate 26 and Interstate 81 are closed.

Photo courtesy of TDOT

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), multiple crashes have occurred in Sullivan County along I-26, north of the 26/81 interchange.

Eastbound lanes of I-26 are closed due to the crashes between Stone Drive and Rock Springs Road. Westbound lanes are also closed in the area.

TDOT estimates the crashes to be cleared by 1 p.m.

TDOT also reported a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 in the northbound lanes around 9:27 a.m. in Greene County. The crash took place near the Jearoldstown Road overpass.

Since that crash, northbound lanes on I-81 have been closed in that area.

Another crash on I-81 occurred in the southbound lanes in the Fall Branch area of Washington County. That crash occurred around 10 a.m. and has closed southbound lanes in the area.

This story will be updated as traffic changes.