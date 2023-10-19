JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Drivers along Interstate 26 in Johnson City experienced delays earlier Thursday night as multiple vehicle crashes closed the westbound lanes. As of 6:25 p.m., the interstate was clear of traffic.

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) spokesperson Mark Nagi stated over social media that multiple crashes at the 21 mile marker on I-26 West had closed the westbound lanes as of 5:35 p.m.

The TDOT SmartWay Traffic Map stated the crashes were reported at 5:17 p.m. The map showed traffic backed up past the downtown Johnson City exits at one point.

According to the traffic map, drivers in the eastbound lanes were also slowed in the area of the North Roan Street exit.