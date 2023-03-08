SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 in Sullivan County has closed the westbound lanes, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).

The TDOT SmartWay Traffic Map states that a multi-vehicle crash near Mile Marker 5 occurred around 4:36 p.m.

Traffic is backed up to the Rock Springs Road exit, according to TDOT.

The Kingsport Police Department issued a traffic alert due to a crash in the area that was described as a “crash with injuries.” Police asked drivers in the area to seek alternate routes.