JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash has shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 26 between Gray and Boones Creek, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).

TDOT reported a single-car crash just before 6 p.m. at mile marker 15.

The crash is affecting both eastbound and westbound traffic, with westbound traffic backed up to Boones Creek and eastbound backed up to Gray as of 6:10 p.m.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the Johnson City Police Department for more information on the crash.