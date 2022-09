Update: Traffic has returned to normal on Interstate 26 in the Gray area after a crash caused the delays Friday evening.

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash on Interstate 26 is causing traffic delays near Gray.

TDOT reports a “multi-vehicle crash” in the westbound lanes at mile marker 11.

One lane of I-26 west was blocked as of 8:30 p.m., according to TDOT.

TDOT’s Smartway Map shows traffic backed up to Exit 13, the Gray exit.

