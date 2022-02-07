TDOT hosting rapid hire event in Kingsport Feb. 17

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is planning to host an event to fill several positions.

The rapid hire event will be held at the MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17. A release from TDOT states that the department is hiring operations technicians in Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Sullivan and Washington counties.

Photo: TDOT

Operation technicians perform a variety of tasks and data collection, the release states. Job functions include inspecting roads and bridge maintenance projects, as well as conducting regular maintenance of potholes, debris and dump truck driving. The position is also responsible for assisting in ice and snow removal.

Walk-ins are welcome at the event, and applicants should have a high school diploma or G.E.D. equivalent, a valid driver’s license, and must be authorized to work in the United States. Applicants must also be able to get a “Class A Commercial Driver’s license with an N endorsement within 11 months of hire.”

According to TDOT, anyone interested should bring a copy of their highest level of education. Drug tests will also be conducted at the hiring event.