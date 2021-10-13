TDOT hiring for garage mechanic in Tri-Cities area

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is looking to hire a garage mechanic to help with maintaining equipment in the Tri-Cities area.
According to TDOT, the job would include performing preventative maintenance, working on “light duty” gas and diesel engines as well as heavy-duty diesel engines and construction equipment.
The job also requires diagnosing, analyzing and repairing heavy equipment with both tracks and wheels.
For more information on the TDOT and careers with the department visit tn.gov.