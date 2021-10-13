TDOT hiring for garage mechanic in Tri-Cities area

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is looking to hire a garage mechanic to help with maintaining equipment in the Tri-Cities area.

According to TDOT, the job would include performing preventative maintenance, working on “light duty” gas and diesel engines as well as heavy-duty diesel engines and construction equipment.

The job also requires diagnosing, analyzing and repairing heavy equipment with both tracks and wheels.

Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Transportation

For more information on the TDOT and careers with the department visit tn.gov.