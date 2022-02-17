KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) set up shop at the Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center on Thursday for a hiring event.
TDOT is seeking to fill operations technicians roles in Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Sullivan and Washington counties.
“These are the folks that you’ll see on the roadways, patching potholes, helping out with snow removal and ice pre-treatments. These are some of the most important jobs that we have in the entire department,” said TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi.
Requirements for the open positions include having a high school diploma or G.E.D., a valid drivers license, being authorized to work in the United States and being able to obtain a Class A Commercial Driver’s license with an N endorsement no later than 11 months after being hired, according to the information flyer.
Walk-ins are welcome and there is no need to schedule an appointment.
The event started at 7:30 a.m. continued through 6:00 p.m.
You can find more information about TDOT you can visit their website at TN.gov.