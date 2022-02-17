KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) set up shop at the Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center on Thursday for a hiring event.

TDOT is seeking to fill operations technicians roles in Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Sullivan and Washington counties.

Photo: TDOT

“These are the folks that you’ll see on the roadways, patching potholes, helping out with snow removal and ice pre-treatments. These are some of the most important jobs that we have in the entire department,” said TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi.

Requirements for the open positions include having a high school diploma or G.E.D., a valid drivers license, being authorized to work in the United States and being able to obtain a Class A Commercial Driver’s license with an N endorsement no later than 11 months after being hired, according to the information flyer.

Walk-ins are welcome and there is no need to schedule an appointment.

The event started at 7:30 a.m. continued through 6:00 p.m.

You can find more information about TDOT you can visit their website at TN.gov.