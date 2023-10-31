ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — An overturned tractor-trailer closed a section of Highway 81 in Erwin on Tuesday.

According to the Southside Volunteer Fire Department, a tractor-trailer rolled down an embankment and overturned, resulting in multiple downed power poles and lines.

News Channel 11’s crew on the scene was told by authorities the tractor-trailer was hauling a load of beans.

No serious injuries were reported.

Both lanes on Highway 81 in the Bogart Hill area are closed, the department said.

As of 11 a.m., the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) SmartWay Map shows traffic delays in the area.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is also on the scene and is expected to provide further details at a later time.

This story is currently developing. Stay tuned on-air and online for updates.