TDOT: Highway 70N in Hawkins Co. won’t reopen this month, needs additional work

by: News Channel 11 Staff

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- In an update from the Tennessee Department of Transportation Wednesday afternoon, officials said Highway 70N in Hawkins County won’t reopen this month as they initially planned.

TDOT anticipated the multi-million dollar project would be completed on August 15th.

Now, TDOT officials said that Geotechnical engineers, “have recommended additional soil nail installation at this site. This will mean more work on this slide repair project.”

The projected completion date for this slide repair project is now mid to late fall of this year.

This has been a long term road closure as the landslide occurred back in February 2019 and left one person dead and another injured.

