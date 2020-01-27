TDOT: Highway 126 in Sullivan County reopens following tractor-trailer crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A major Sullivan County highway is now back open following a tractor-trailer crash.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s SmartWay map, the road has reopened.

The Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department posted to Facebook saying units were on the scene of the two-vehicle crash for 45 minutes.

The crash occurred Sunday night on State Route 126 near Barr Road.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the Tennessee Highway Patrol for more information on the crash.

No further information has been released at this time.