WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) filled a sinkhole with tons of rock and concrete after it was discovered on Interstate 26 in Washington County.

TDOT first reported crews were assessing the sinkhole on Thursday, June 8 in the westbound lanes near the University Parkway exit. At the time, TDOT planned to close the right lane while crews were working.

TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi told News Channel 11 on Monday that all lanes in the area have been open since Saturday.

“We cut out the waste material and placed about 15 tons of rock and 18 cubic yards of concrete in the hole and then placed an asphalt patch on it,” Nagi said in an email to News Channel 11.

No injuries or property damage was reported to TDOT in relation to the sinkhole.