TDOT: Fatal crash closes I-26 westbound lanes near Okolona exit in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — I-26 West near the Okolona Road exit in Carter County is closed Tuesday morning following a fatal crash, according to a spokesperson with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).

TDOT’s SmartWay map cites a multi-vehicle crash near mile marker 27 reported at 7:10 a.m. Traffic is being diverted at Exit 27.

TDOT’s Mark Nagi revealed that someone died in the crash.

BREAKING: Police have confirmed a traffic death on I-26W near Okolona. Westbound is shutdown. They’re asking drivers eastbound to drive with caution and be aware of investigators on scene. pic.twitter.com/R9BhEo76wA — Kate Nemarich WJHL (@KateNemNews) January 11, 2022

Those driving from the eastbound lanes on I-26 are asked to drive with caution as investigators remain at the scene.

Responding agencies include the Johnson City Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol.

No further details have been released at this time. News Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as we receive them.