SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As storms pass through the Tri-Cities region Tuesday evening, lanes in separate parts of a Sullivan County highway have been closed.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map, emergency road work is being done along State Route 126. One area seeing closures is along SR 126 East near Island Road between Kingsport and Blountville. The eastbound lane is closed as of 6:20 p.m.

The second area requiring emergency road work is along SR 126 West at Franklin Drive. The westbound lane is closed as of 6:20 p.m.

Both locations reported the “emergency road work” shortly after 6 p.m.

News Channel 11 had a crew on SR 126 East near Island Road and saw crews assessing the damage.

You can stay up to date by checking the SmartWay Traffic Map and by using Storm Team 11’s Interactive Radar.