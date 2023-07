SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Traffic is backed up in the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 in Sullivan County Tuesday, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).

TDOT’s SmartWay Traffic Map reports “emergency road work” near mile marker 67 has created congestion on I-81 South.

As of noon, the left lane and shoulder of I-81 South were closed.

News Channel 11 has reached out to TDOT for more information on what led to the road work and when it is expected to be complete.