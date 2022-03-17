ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Elizabethton drivers can expect to see impacted traffic on Monday.

According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), beginning Monday, March 21, work crews will begin “relocating utilities” on Elk Avenue, State Route 91 between Mill Street and Roan Street in Elizabethton.

TDOT says concrete barriers will be in place, as well as a reduced speed limit (30 mph) as drivers will travel on reduced lane widths.

“Motorists are advised to use extreme caution as workers will be present,” the release says.

The roadwork is part of Elizabethton’s future widening project, expected to finish in Summer 2023.