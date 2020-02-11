TDOT: Eastbound lane blocked on State Route 34 in Washington Co. after multi-vehicle crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A multi-vehicle crash has closed the right lane of State Route 34 eastbound on Tuesday morning.

Right lane blocked on SR 34 eastbound at Sand Valley Road in Washington County due to a multi-vehicle crash. — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) February 11, 2020

According to TDOT, the crash was reported at 7:56 a.m. at Sand Valley Road.

TDOT estimates the site will be cleared by 9 a.m. Westbound traffic is unaffected.

