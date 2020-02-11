1  of  14
Closings & Delays
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport Buchanan County, VA Schools Cocke County, TN Schools Greene County, TN Schools Greeneville City Schools Hancock County, TN Schools Hawkins County, TN Schools Kingsport, TN Schools Lee County, VA Schools Rogersville City School Scott County, VA Schools Sullivan County, TN Schools Towering Oaks Christian School Washington County, TN Schools

TDOT: Eastbound lane blocked on State Route 34 in Washington Co. after multi-vehicle crash

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: TDOT Smartway Map

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A multi-vehicle crash has closed the right lane of State Route 34 eastbound on Tuesday morning.

According to TDOT, the crash was reported at 7:56 a.m. at Sand Valley Road.

TDOT estimates the site will be cleared by 9 a.m. Westbound traffic is unaffected.

You can check the traffic in the area by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss