TDOT: East Tennessee drivers warned to be cautious during heavy rains Tuesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation is cautioning drivers in East Tennessee of dangerous weather on Tuesday.

TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi tweeted Tuesday morning just after 6:30 warning drivers to exercise caution if they had to be on roadways during the heavy rain.

Storm Team 11 says storms moving into the region with the possibility of being considered severe.

You can track the weather using our Interactive Radar.

To watch for accidents on Tennessee roadways, click here to see TDOT’s SmartWay Map.

