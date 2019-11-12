TDOT: East Tenn. roadways wet but clear of accumulation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation reports that roadways in our region are wet, but they are clear of snow.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, maintenance crews reported in at midnight, loaded trucks and began treating roads.

Video: @myTDOT truck gets loaded with salt this morning. pic.twitter.com/YfHN0vDWLN — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) November 12, 2019

TDOT says all routes are currently wet, but snow has not accumulated on the roadways.

TDOT reports that ground adjacent to the roadways has some light dusting as precipitation continues to fall.

Temperatures are ranging from 30-39 degrees Fahrenheit across all of East Tennessee while crews continue to monitor roads, bridges and overpasses.