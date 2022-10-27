JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A dump truck spilled dirt and gravel on portions of I-26 westbound Thursday morning and caused traffic congestion, according to transportation and city officials.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation‘s (TDOT) SmartWay map reports that the debris covers I-26 westbound near mile marker 22.6 and was reported at 8:06 a.m. The debris originally blocked all lanes; however, one has since reopened.

News Channel 11 reached out to Johnson City officials, who said that police also responded to a crash without injuries near Exit 22 around 8 a.m.

Officials say that 15 minutes later, crews were dispatched to the area “to check on potential hay bales on the interstate to see if they were in the road.” The reported hay ended up being dirt and gravel.

Lanes closed so crews could clear the debris.

No further information has been released at this time.