TDOT crews repairing ‘approximately 200 feet of asphalt’ on I-81 after Greene Co. tractor-trailer crash

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation is working to repair a stretch of Interstate 81 after a fiery crash involving multiple tractor-trailers shut down the roadway Tuesday.

According to tweets from TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi, “crews will be repairing approximately 200 feet of asphalt following yesterday’s crash on I-81 North at MM 36 in Greene County.”

Drivers should expect lane closures in both directions in the area.

Update: Today @myTDOT crews will be repairing approximately 200 feet of asphalt following yesterday’s crash on I-81 North at MM 36 in Greene County. Expect lane closures in both directions. pic.twitter.com/Vro5wNH89J — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) May 26, 2021

As of 10:22 a.m., Nagi reported traffic was backed up for six miles on I-81 North due to the road work, with only one lane open. He advised drivers to find other routes.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported three people were injured in the crash on Tuesday, but the extent of the injuries was not released.

THP reported the crash involved two tractor-trailers and a tow truck.

You can check the state of the road work and traffic by visiting the TDOT SmartWay Traffic Map.