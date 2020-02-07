TDOT: Crews on standby, salting roads in Northeast Tenn.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation has issued a Winter Weather Update for East Tennessee, saying crews are on standby and salting roads across the region.

The weather report says that current road temperatures in the Tri-Cities area range from 31 to 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

Light snow and flurries are reported in most counties, but Unicoi, Johnson and Carter County are experiencing a “wintry mix.”

Greene County is experiencing snow showers, according to TDOT.

Crews are salting roads wherever needed in Carter, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington County. Interstate 26 is also being salted where needed.

A rain/snow mix will continue this morning in East Tennessee. Majority of precipitation should wrap up by early afternoon. All routes have been treated with @myTDOT crews monitoring current road conditions. Many locations previously impacted by flood waters have receded. — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) February 7, 2020

Crews are on standby and monitoring roadways in Greene, Hamblen, Hancock and Hawkins County, as well as on State Route 70.

You can read the full report below: