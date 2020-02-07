1  of  49
Closings & Delays
Ashley Academy Avery County, NC Schools Bristol, TN Schools Bristol, VA Schools Buchanan County, VA Schools Carter County, TN Schools Central Baptist Preschool Christian Life Academy Cocke County, TN Schools Cornerstone Christian Academy Dickenson County, VA Schools Early Learning Center, FUMC Elizabethton City Schools First Christian Preschool Grayson County, VA Schools Greene County, TN Schools Greeneville City Schools Hancock County Health Department Hancock County, TN Schools Hawkins County, TN Schools Johnson City Parks and Recreation Johnson City, TN Schools Johnson County, TN Schools Lee County, VA Schools Mitchell County, NC Schools Moonflower Montessori School Mountain Empire Community College Munsey Preschool Norton, VA City Schools Rogersville City School Scott County, VA Schools Simmons Ridge Children's Academy Smyth County, VA Schools St. Anne Catholic School St. Marys Catholic School Sullivan County, TN Schools Sulphur Springs Child Care SW VA Community College The Learning Center - Castlewood Towering Oaks Christian School Tri-Cities Christian School Tusculum University Unicoi County, TN Schools University of Virginia at Wise Virginia Highlands Community College Washington County, TN Schools Washington County, VA Schools Westminster Kids Early Learning Program Wise County, VA Schools

TDOT: Crews on standby, salting roads in Northeast Tenn.

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
salt3_255704

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation has issued a Winter Weather Update for East Tennessee, saying crews are on standby and salting roads across the region.

The weather report says that current road temperatures in the Tri-Cities area range from 31 to 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

Light snow and flurries are reported in most counties, but Unicoi, Johnson and Carter County are experiencing a “wintry mix.”

Greene County is experiencing snow showers, according to TDOT.

Crews are salting roads wherever needed in Carter, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington County. Interstate 26 is also being salted where needed.

Crews are on standby and monitoring roadways in Greene, Hamblen, Hancock and Hawkins County, as well as on State Route 70.

You can read the full report below:

Region 1 715AM Weather Report by Murry Lee on Scribd

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss