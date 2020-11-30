TDOT: Crews monitoring East Tennessee roadways ahead of expected winter conditions

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation is preparing for winter weather and conditions on East Tennessee roads.

TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi told News Channel 11 that crews loaded their trucks at 8 a.m. on MOnday and monitoring roadways prior to expected snow.

“As temperatures continue to drop, rain is expected to change into a light snow/wintry mix beginning at 6 p.m. today and extending through noon on Tuesday for the upper eastern counties in Tennessee,” Nagi said.

Storm Team 11 was live on Facebook Monday ahead of the expected conditions:

Nagi reminds East Tennesseans that remaining home is the safest option when winter weather is involved.

“As always, the safest place for motorists to be during a winter weather event is at home,” Nagi said. “This gives our crews the extra room they need to do their jobs effectively, and most important safely.”

