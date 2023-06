WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has crews on the scene of a sinkhole along Interstate 26.

According to TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi, the sinkhole was reported on I-26 West near mile marker 25 in Washington County. The location is just south of the University Parkway exit.

As of 5:15 p.m. Thursday, TDOT crews were on the scene to assess the sinkhole.

Nagi said in a tweet that the right lane of I-26 West would be closed soon.