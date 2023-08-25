BOONES CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two multi-vehicle crashes are causing delays on Interstate 26 westbound near Johnson City.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) SmartWay map, the first crash occurred near mile marker 15.8 at around 1:10 p.m. A second crash was reported at the 17.4-mile marker at 1:16 p.m., which led to the closure of the left lane and left shoulder.

The right lane and right shoulder are both closed, as of 2:30 p.m., according to the SmartWay map.

As of 2:30 p.m., traffic was back up to the State of Franklin Road exit.