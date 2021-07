GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A single-vehicle crash on State Route 70 North is impacting traffic in Greene County Tuesday morning.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map, the crash was reported at 6:45 a.m. near Cecil Davis Road.

As of 7:10 a.m., the northbound right lane and right shoulder are blocked.

TDOT has not provided a time the crash is estimated to be cleared.