TDOT: Crash on State of Franklin near I-26 exit causing congestion on interstate

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on North State of Franklin Road has caused traffic to back up on Interstate 26 East Thursday afternoon.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map, a multi-vehicle crash was reported at the intersection of North State of Franklin and Oakland Avenue at 1:11 p.m.

TDOT reports lane closures near the crash.

Traffic is backed up almost all the way to the Boones Creek exit on I-26 East, as of 1:36 p.m.

You can check the SmartWay Traffic Map for updates on the status of the crash.