TDOT: Crash on State of Franklin near I-26 exit causing congestion on interstate

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: WJHL/Sydney Kessler

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on North State of Franklin Road has caused traffic to back up on Interstate 26 East Thursday afternoon.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map, a multi-vehicle crash was reported at the intersection of North State of Franklin and Oakland Avenue at 1:11 p.m.

TDOT reports lane closures near the crash.

Traffic is backed up almost all the way to the Boones Creek exit on I-26 East, as of 1:36 p.m.

You can check the SmartWay Traffic Map for updates on the status of the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss