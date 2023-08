GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A multi-vehicle crash affected traffic in the westbound lanes of Interstate 26 in Gray on Friday night.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) SmartWay map, the crash happened at around 5:58 p.m. on I-26 west just before Exit 13.

TDOT said the left lane was temporarily closed near mile marker 13.8, but traffic has since been cleared.