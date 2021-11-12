TDOT: Crash on I-81 North in Sullivan County causing delays

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 81 in Sullivan County is impacting traffic Friday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).

The TDOT SmartWay Traffic Map states the crash occurred on I-81 North near mile marker 73 around 4:12 p.m.

As of 4:27 p.m., one northbound lane is closed. Traffic on the interstate near the Bristol Regional Medical Center is impacted, according to the traffic map.

The city of Bristol, Tennessee posted to Facebook asking motorists to avoid the area.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the Tennessee Highway Patrol for more information regarding the crash.

One lane closed on I-81 North at MM 73 in Sullivan County due to a multi-vehicle crash. pic.twitter.com/zveWV9OigY — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) November 12, 2021

You can check the traffic map for updates by clicking here.