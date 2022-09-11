KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash involving a motor home and a tractor-trailer is causing traffic delays on I-81 southbound in Kingsport at mile-marker 55.

According to Officer Tom Patton with the Kingsport Police Department, the crash occurred around 2:45 p.m. Traffic is reported to be backed up as far as Exit 59 in Colonial Heights.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and plan alternate routes. People in the area of the crash are being asked to use caution and obey all traffic instructions.

This story is currently developing and News Channel 11 will provide updates as they are received.