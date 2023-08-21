GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 81 North has backed up traffic in Greene County, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reports.

According to the TDOT SmartWay Traffic Map, the crash occurred around 9:20 a.m. Monday near mile marker 40.

As of 10:10 a.m., the right northbound lane and the right shoulder are closed in the area of the crash.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol told News Channel 11 that the agency was on the scene of the crash as of 10:18 a.m. The highway patrol is expected to provide more information when it is available.