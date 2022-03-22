SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 West impacted drivers Tuesday evening.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map, the multivehicle crash was reported around 5 p.m. near the Eastern Star Road exit. As of 6 p.m., congestion was no longer reported in the area. The left lane had previously been blocked.

The Kingsport Police Department issued a traffic alert for a crash with injuries in the area at 4:59 p.m. Police asked drivers to use alternate routes if possible to avoid the crash site.

You can check the status of traffic and the crash by visiting the SmartWay Traffic Map.