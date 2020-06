SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 westbound has delayed traffic in Sullivan County on Monday.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map, the crash was reported at mile marker 8.

TDOT estimates the crash will be cleared by 1 p.m., and eastbound traffic is unaffected.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed the Kingsport Police Department is on the scene of the crash.

