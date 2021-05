UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 26 in Unicoi County is impacting traffic Monday morning.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map, the crash occurred at mile marker 40 on I-26 West.

The crash was reported at 8:11 a.m., according to TDOT.

As of 8:27 a.m., the left westbound lane and left shoulder were closed.

