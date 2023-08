WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 West in Washington County that was previously backing up traffic has been cleared, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).

The TDOT SmartWay Traffic Map stated a single-vehicle crash occurred near mile marker 18 and was reported around 5:14 p.m.

As of 6 p.m., all lanes were cleared and traffic was flowing