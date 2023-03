WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 has closed a westbound lane, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).

The TDOT SmartWay Traffic Map states the crash occurred near Mile Marker 12.6 around 5 p.m.

As of 5:38 p.m., the left lane on I-26 West was blocked, as well as the left shoulder. The map showed traffic backed up past the Boones Creek exit at the same time.

