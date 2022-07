WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 West is causing delays in Washington County, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).

The TDOT SmartWay Traffic Map states a single-vehicle crash occurred near mile marker 12.6 shortly after 1 p.m.

As of 2:30 p.m., both westbound lanes and the right shoulder are blocked.

TDOT reports traffic is backed up all the way to mile marker 14.

