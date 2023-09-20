WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 is causing delays in Washington County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).

The TDOT SmartWay Traffic Map reports the multi-vehicle crash occurred at mile marker 14.2 on I-26 West between the Gray and Boones Creek exits. The map states the crash was reported to TDOT shortly after 2 p.m.

As of 2:30 p.m., the right lane of I-26 West was closed. The right shoulder of the interstate was also closed.

Traffic was backed up almost all the way to Exit 17 (Boones Creek) at 2:30 p.m.