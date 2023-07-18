WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A reported crash on Interstate 26 in Washington County is delaying drivers in the eastbound lanes, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).

TDOT’s SmartWay Traffic Map reports a single-vehicle crash occurred at mile marker 12 between the Gray and Eastern Star Road exits.

The crash was reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, TDOT reports.

As of 11:50 a.m., the left lane of I-26 East was blocked and traffic was backed up to the Eastern Star Road exit.