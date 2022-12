JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 caused delays in the eastbound lanes Friday night, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).

The TDOT SmartWay Traffic Map reports the multivehicle crash occurred at mile marker 21 and was reported around 6:08 p.m.

As of 6:45 p.m., the eastbound lanes were flowing again. Earlier, lane closures had been reported.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the Johnson City Police Department for more details regarding the crash.