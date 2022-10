GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash reported on Interstate 26 near Gray is causing traffic delays both eastbound and westbound.

According to TDOT, a multivehicle crash was reported around 4 p.m. on I-26 east at mile marker 12.6.

TDOT reports one eastbound lane is closed as of 4:40 p.m. Eastbound traffic has backed up to the Boones Creek exit.

The crash is also causing congestion for westbound traffic, with traffic backed up to the Eastern Star Road exit.