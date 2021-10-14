TDOT: Crash involving trailer bed on I-26 near interchange backing up traffic

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: TDOT

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 26 West is causing delays Thursday evening.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map, the crash occurred at mile marker 8 around 5:53 p.m.

As of 6:04 p.m., the right lane and shoulder were closed.

A TDOT traffic camera shows a trailer bed turned on its side on I-26 West. A vehicle appears to still be attached to the trailer bed as of 6:04 p.m.

You can track updates on traffic and view the cameras by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss