TDOT: Crash involving trailer bed on I-26 near interchange backing up traffic

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 26 West is causing delays Thursday evening.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map, the crash occurred at mile marker 8 around 5:53 p.m.

As of 6:04 p.m., the right lane and shoulder were closed.

A TDOT traffic camera shows a trailer bed turned on its side on I-26 West. A vehicle appears to still be attached to the trailer bed as of 6:04 p.m.

Traffic Alert: A trailer has overturned on I-26 west at the I-81 interchange. Traffic has backed up to Eastern Star. pic.twitter.com/JGohR30YEJ — Slater Teague (@Sl8rT) October 14, 2021

