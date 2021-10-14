TDOT: Crash involving trailer bed on I-26 near interchange backing up traffic

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 26 West is causing delays Thursday evening.
According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map, the crash occurred at mile marker 8 around 5:53 p.m.
As of 6:04 p.m., the right lane and shoulder were closed.
A TDOT traffic camera shows a trailer bed turned on its side on I-26 West. A vehicle appears to still be attached to the trailer bed as of 6:04 p.m.
