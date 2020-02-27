TDOT: Crash closes State Route 93 in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash in Greene County has closed State Route 93 on Thursday morning.

According to TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi, SR 93 is closed at Carlton Bridge Lane due to a crash.

SR 93 is closed at Carlton Bridge Lane in Greene County due to a crash. — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) February 27, 2020

TDOT’s SmartWay Map says the crash was reported at 8:37 a.m. and should be cleared by 9:45 a.m.

Westbound traffic is unaffected, but eastbound traffic has been halted.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the scene.