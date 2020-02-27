1  of  34
Closings & Delays
Ashe County, NC Schools Avery County, NC Schools Bristol, VA Schools Buchanan County, VA Schools Carter County, TN Schools Cocke County, TN Schools Cornerstone Christian Academy Dickenson County, VA Schools Gate City Christian Grayson County, VA Schools Hawkins County, TN Schools Johnson County, TN Schools Lee County, VA Schools Lees-McRae College Mayland Community College Mitchell County, NC Schools Moonflower Montessori School Mountain Empire Community College Norton, VA City Schools Rogersville City School Scott County, VA Schools Smyth County, VA Schools St. Anne Catholic School St. Dominic Catholic School Sullivan County, TN Schools SW VA Community College The Learning Center - Castlewood Tri-Cities Christian School Unicoi County, TN Schools University of Virginia at Wise Virginia Highlands Community College Washington County, TN Schools Washington County, VA Schools Wise County, VA Schools

TDOT: Crash closes State Route 93 in Greene County

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash in Greene County has closed State Route 93 on Thursday morning.

According to TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi, SR 93 is closed at Carlton Bridge Lane due to a crash.

TDOT’s SmartWay Map says the crash was reported at 8:37 a.m. and should be cleared by 9:45 a.m.

Westbound traffic is unaffected, but eastbound traffic has been halted.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the scene.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss