TDOT: Crash closes southbound lane on I-81 in Greene County, medical helicopter sent to scene

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 has closed a southbound lane in Greene County.

I-81 South at MM 17 in Greene County is closed due to single vehicle crash. A medical helicopter has been dispatched to the scene. pic.twitter.com/4xDw63zp1L — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) April 30, 2021

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map, the crash was reported at 7:32 a.m. Friday at the 18 mile marker.

TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi said in a tweet that a medical helicopter had been dispatched to the scene of the crash.

@THPFallBranch is investigating a serious crash on I-81 South near MM 17-18. There is traffic backups, so slow down, to prevent secondary crashes!! pic.twitter.com/GuK4xG5TTQ — THPFallBranch (@THPFallBranch) April 30, 2021

TDOT reports the right southbound lane is closed as well as the right shoulder. An estimated reopening time has not been announced.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.