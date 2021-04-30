TDOT: Crash closes southbound lane on I-81 in Greene County, medical helicopter sent to scene

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 has closed a southbound lane in Greene County.
According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map, the crash was reported at 7:32 a.m. Friday at the 18 mile marker.
TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi said in a tweet that a medical helicopter had been dispatched to the scene of the crash.
TDOT reports the right southbound lane is closed as well as the right shoulder. An estimated reopening time has not been announced.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
