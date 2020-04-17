THP: Driver charged after falling asleep causes crash on SR 107 in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – UPDATE – The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that a driver is facing charges after he told troopers he had fallen asleep at the wheel, causing a crash.

According to a report from THP, David Lynn Wilson, 25, of Jonesborough, was traveling west on State Route 107 when the 2020 Toyota Tacoma he was in left the roadway to the right at Katy Creek Bridge.

The report says the Tacoma hit the concrete railing on the bridge.

Wilson refused treatment at the scene of the crash and was not transported for injuries.

Wilson allegedly told authorities he had been falling asleep, which had caused the crash.

The Tacoma was towed from the scene after receiving disabling damage, according to the report.

THP reports Wilson was charged with failure to exercise due care.

Previous story

A crash at Jackson Bridge Road has closed State Route 107.

According to a tweet from Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi, the crash has closed the state route in Washington County.

SR 107 is closed due to a crash at Jackson Bridge Road in Washington County. — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) April 17, 2020

No further details were released.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the Tennessee Highway Patrol for more information.