Crash closes I-26 East at University Parkway in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Eastbound traffic on Interstate 26 can expect delays early Wednesday morning.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, a crash occurred at Exit 24 on I-26 East at 4:57 a.m.

The interstate is closed at University Parkway near the Carter County line, and traffic is being diverted onto South Roan Street, according to dispatch.

I-26 East is closed at MM 26 in Washington County due to a crash. Traffic diverted at exit 24. pic.twitter.com/sS4DaIhNd1 — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) April 22, 2020

According to Washington County Emergency Communications, drivers can get back on the interstate at Okolona Road.

The Johnson City Police Department is still on the scene of the crash as of 7:40 a.m.

The scene is expected to be cleared by 8 a.m.

News Channel 11 has reached out to JCPD for further details.