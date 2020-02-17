Scene clear after early morning crash on Highway 19E in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An early morning crash in Carter County caused delays for several drivers on Monday.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map, the crash occurred at 12:41 a.m. and was cleared around 7:15 a.m.

The crash occurred at the Rittertown Road intersection south of Hampton, and northbound lanes were still closed as of 6:15 a.m.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office told News Channel 11 they were still on the scene as of 6:15 a.m.

Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department confirmed with News Channel 11 that they were on the scene and had been for about seven hours as of 6:40 a.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has been reached out to for more details, and News Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene.

Stay tuned with News Channel 11 as we bring you updates on this crash online and on-air.